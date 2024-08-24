Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,332 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.