Reviewing Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Captor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metals Acquisition $159.00 million 3.82 -$144.55 million N/A N/A Captor Capital $31.65 million 0.28 -$9.82 million ($0.27) -0.64

Profitability

Captor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metals Acquisition.

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Captor Capital -50.42% -92.97% -43.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Metals Acquisition and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.07%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Captor Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

