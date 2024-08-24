Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $228.35 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,305.04 or 0.99911796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012375 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00142838 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $192.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

