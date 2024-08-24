Robert J. Keady Sells 534 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $59,722.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $112.88.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

