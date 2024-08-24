Robert Kuhn Sells 200 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $150.54 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.36 and a 1 year high of $151.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

