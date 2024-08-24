Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ross Stores Price Performance
Ross Stores stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25.
Ross Stores Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
