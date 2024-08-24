Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

