Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.99-21.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.24 billion. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.130 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.06.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $161.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

