Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.130 EPS.

Ross Stores stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.06.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

