Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock opened at $138.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $123.35. Royal Gold has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $141.25.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Royal Gold by 224.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 422,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.