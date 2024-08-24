Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Saab AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

