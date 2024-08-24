Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:CEFS)

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

CEFS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,933 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

