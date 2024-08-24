Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,299. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.22.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $288.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,964 shares of company stock worth $35,273,059 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

