Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 958 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. 849,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,006,506. The firm has a market cap of $455.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

