Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,409 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 4.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.30. 2,021,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,660. The company has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.35. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

