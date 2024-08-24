Sather Financial Group Inc Has $20.88 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,542,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.85. 1,870,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

