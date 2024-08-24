Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,011 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises 3.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $50,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,035,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,030. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

