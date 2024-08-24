Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 44,765 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in PayPal by 68.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 30,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,210,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,003. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

