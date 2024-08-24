Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. 172,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,336. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

