Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.05

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 516525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,919,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,683,000 after purchasing an additional 393,715 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,346,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,009 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,582,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 268,632 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.