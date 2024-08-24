Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Increased by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 8.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $83.48. 2,484,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,457. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $83.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

