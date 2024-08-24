Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,012. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

