Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 310,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 36,078 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 833,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.