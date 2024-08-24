Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 13,500 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $42,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 25.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 51,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,157,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

