Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,116,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

