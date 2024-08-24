Scotiabank Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $75.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 101.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.