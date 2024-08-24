Scotiabank Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $113.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.85.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.