Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SEB opened at $3,051.99 on Tuesday. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $2,955.33 and a twelve month high of $3,862.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 30.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 42.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.