Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after purchasing an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,631 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.