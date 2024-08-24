Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.81. 149,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

