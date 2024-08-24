Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

KHC stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $35.91. 4,384,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.