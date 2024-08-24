Secure Asset Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 128.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,665 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,628,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,197,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,238. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

