Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,344 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 40,182 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLDR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,222 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

