Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $276,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $368.11. 717,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,712. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

