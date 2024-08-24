Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $428,000 Position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

About PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

