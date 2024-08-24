Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN remained flat at $2.04 on Friday. 369,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.60.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

