Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

