Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $89.80 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

