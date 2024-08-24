Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.77 and last traded at $106.67. 286,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 949,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.37.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 198.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,535.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,892 shares of company stock worth $1,279,534. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 101.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,990,000 after buying an additional 273,822 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 471.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 210,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.