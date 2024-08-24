ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 428 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 169,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,932. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $49.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.