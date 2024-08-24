ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.77. 702,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,651. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $125.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

