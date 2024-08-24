Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as low as C$0.71. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 128,550 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$149.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36.

In related news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 123,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$77,920.23. Over the last three months, insiders sold 481,667 shares of company stock valued at $280,326. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

