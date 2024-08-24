Slagle Financial LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after purchasing an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.54. 2,617,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,496. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

