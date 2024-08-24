Slagle Financial LLC Buys 2,816 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 60,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 143,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 108,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.76.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.