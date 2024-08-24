Slagle Financial LLC Buys 629 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in American Financial Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 360.7% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.52. 182,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,429. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.72.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

