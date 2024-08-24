Slagle Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,456,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.44. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

