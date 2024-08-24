Slagle Financial LLC Purchases 1,247 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $111.40. 4,021,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,574. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

