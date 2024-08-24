Slagle Financial LLC Purchases 1,444 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.14. 12,750,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,839,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.