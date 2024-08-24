Slagle Financial LLC Purchases 1,444 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.14. 12,750,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,839,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
