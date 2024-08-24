Slagle Financial LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Crown Castle by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 191.0% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 77,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,329,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,849. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.