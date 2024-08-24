SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of SM Energy worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,322. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.