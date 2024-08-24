Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 3.00%.
Smart Share Global Stock Performance
NYSE:EM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 95,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.60. Smart Share Global has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.
Smart Share Global Company Profile
