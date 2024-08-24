Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Smart Share Global Stock Performance

NYSE:EM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 95,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.60. Smart Share Global has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.